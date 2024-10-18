President Murmu hails Indian community in Malawi as 'living link' between the two nations

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (October 17, 2024) hailed the Indian community in Malawi as a "living link" between the two nations, praising their contributions to the African country's society and economy while urging their participation in India's developmental journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu arrived in Lilongwe earlier the day on the final leg of her three-nation visit to Africa.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at a reception in Lilongwe, the President said the "Indian community in Malawi is a living link between the two countries", her office shared in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She appreciated their contribution to the society and economy of Malawi. She urged them to take part in the developmental journey of India," it said, sharing some photographs of the event.

Ms. Murmu also emphasised the Indian government's commitment to the welfare of its nationals living abroad.

"The welfare of our countrymen living outside India is the top priority of our Government. We are committed to working with our partners across the world to address the concerns of Indians and ensure their safety, well-being, and prosperity," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting India's role on the global stage, Ms. Murmu stressed the country's responsibility as a prominent voice for the Global South.

"As a leading member of the Global South, India takes seriously its role of representing the interests of two-thirds of the world's population and will continue to share its experiences and capabilities with countries in the Global South," she said.

The President also reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its partnerships with Africa, noting that these relations are based on mutual trust and equality.

ADVERTISEMENT

"India values ​​its partnership with the African continent based on the principles of mutual trust, equality, and mutual benefit. Our model of cooperation with Africa is to harness local resources and build capacity, based on the prioritisation of Africa's own needs," Ms. Murmu said.

Noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Malawi, the President highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, calling the relationship deep and longstanding.

Earlier, Ms. Murmu addressed the India-Malawi Business Meet here and said there is an immense scope for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, energy and tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon her arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe earlier in the day, she was received by Vice President Michael Usi.

Ms. Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and was warmly greeted by children. A traditional cultural performance was also presented before the President at the airport.

The President arrived in Lilongwe after successful visits to Algeria and Mauritania, where she held talks with her respective counterparts to enhance bilateral ties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.