President Murmu greets citizens at Sacred Heart Cathedral on the eve of Christmas 

December 25, 2022 05:55 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital and greeted fellow citizens, on the eve of Christmas. In a message, the President said that the festival was a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind.

“On this day, we remember the message of compassion and sacrifice given by Jesus Christ. The festival of Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness. Let us take a pledge to adopt the divine teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives,” President Murmu said.

