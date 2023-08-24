President Murmu congratulates ISRO for successful deployment of Pragyan Rover

August 24, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - Bengaluru

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated the ISRO over the successful deployment of the Chandrayaan 3’s Pragyan Rover.

The deployment took place a few hours after the successful landing of the Lander Module. The Rover was inside the belly of the Lander Module.

“I once again congratulate the ISRO team and all fellow citizens for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander. Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayan 3. I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon,” Ms Murmu posted on X social media platform on Thursday.

Though there was no official word from ISRO on August 23 about the deployment of Pragyan, its roll out took place a few hours after the successful landing.

ISRO is yet to officially release any images of the rollout of the Rover or its deployment on the lunar surface. However on social media there have been images of the Pragyan coming out of the Lander Module.

The Rover will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

“The Pragyan rover may come out in the next few hours or it may take one day also to come out depending on the conditions,” ISRO Chairman S. Somanath told reporters after the soft landing on August 23.

He said that once out, the rover would carry out two important experiments. It has two payloads — the LASER Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS). The objectives of the LIBS are to conduct qualitative and quantitative elemental analysis and to derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further our understanding of the lunar surface.

The APXS will determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site.

