ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu congratulates ISRO for successful deployment of Pragyan Rover

August 24, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - Bengaluru

The deployment took place a few hours after the successful landing of the Lander Module

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated the ISRO over the successful deployment of the Chandrayaan 3’s Pragyan Rover.

ALSO READ
Chandrayaan-3 | A testament to India’s progress in science: Russia

The deployment took place a few hours after the successful landing of the Lander Module. The Rover was inside the belly of the Lander Module.

“I once again congratulate the ISRO team and all fellow citizens for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander. Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayan 3. I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon,” Ms Murmu posted on X social media platform on Thursday.

Though there was no official word from ISRO on August 23 about the deployment of Pragyan, its roll out took place a few hours after the successful landing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO is yet to officially release any images of the rollout of the Rover or its deployment on the lunar surface. However on social media there have been images of the Pragyan coming out of the Lander Module.

ALSO READ
One giant step: Moon race heats up

The Rover will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

“The Pragyan rover may come out in the next few hours or it may take one day also to come out depending on the conditions,” ISRO Chairman S. Somanath told reporters after the soft landing on August 23.

He said that once out, the rover would carry out two important experiments. It has two payloads — the LASER Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS). The objectives of the LIBS are to conduct qualitative and quantitative elemental analysis and to derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further our understanding of the lunar surface.

The APXS will determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US