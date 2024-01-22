President Murmu cautions against misuse of technology by children

January 22, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu stressed the importance of technology for the educational and personal development of children but cautioned against its misuse such as in the case of deep fakes and financial frauds.

“Social media, while a powerful tool for communication and awareness, is also misused for spreading rumours. Therefore, it is essential to stay vigilant and avoid such activities as a wrong step can jeopardise your future,” Ms. Murmu said after giving away the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (national children awards) here.

She also noted that excessive use of devices such as mobile phones, laptops and televisions led to a decline in physical activities among today’s generation and urged the youth to take up sports.

“I urge the youth to at least engage in one sport, even if not as a career choice,” the President said, highlighting that the holistic benefits include physical and mental well-being, teamwork and preparedness for a healthy competition.

Ms. Murmu said India had an invaluable resource in the form of a large number of youth. “This resource can play an important role in the progress of not only India but also the whole world. We have to make our youth capable for using technology. They have to be encouraged for innovation and entrepreneurship. Only then will they be able to make their rightful place in this rapidly changing world.”

A total of 19 children were conferred with the national children’s awards for the year 2024 by the President.

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’, was given to nine boys and 10 girls in six categories, namely art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service and sports.

The awardees belong to 18 States and union territories, including two aspirational districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the awardees on January 23. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will also meet and congratulate them for their exemplary performances in their respective categories.

The Central government confers the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) to children for their exceptional achievements. The awards are conferred upon the children in the age group of 5–18. Each awardee is given a medal and a certificate.

Some of the awardees this year are: Charvi A (sports) from Karnataka; Suhani Chauhan (innovation) from Delhi; Pendalaya Lakshmi Priya (art and culture) from Telangana; and R. Surya Prakash (sports) from Andhra Pradesh.