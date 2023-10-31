President Murmu attends 4th Ladakh UT Foundation Day in Leh

October 31, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - SRINAGAR

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Leh on her maiden two-day visit to the newly-carved Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh on Tuesday and participated in the ‘Ladakh Union Territory 4th Foundation Day’.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (retired) B.D. Mishra accorded a warm welcome to Ms. Murmu at the Leh airport, officials said.

The President attended the fourth Ladakh Union Territory Foundation Day at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra in Leh. Adoption of the J&K Reorganisation Act, which was introduced after the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position and created two UTs of J&K and Ladakh on August 5, 2019, completed four years on October 31.

The President is scheduled to visit the Siachen Base Camp and interact with troops. “She will also attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Leh,” officials said.

President Murmu will also interact with members of self-help groups and local tribals in Leh.

