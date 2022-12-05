President Murmu approves new President’s Standard and Colour and Indian Navy Crest designs

December 05, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The President of India has approved the introduction of a new design for the President’s Standard and Colour and the Indian Navy Crest, which were unveiled at Visakhapatnam on Navy Day on December 4. This follows the new Naval ensign that was adopted in September which the Navy said was “resonant with the ongoing national endeavour to move away from the colonial past.”

“The new design of President’s Standard and Colour highlights India’s glorious maritime heritage and also symbolises a powerful, courageous, confident and proud Indian Navy,” it said in a statement.

The President’s Standard and President’s Colour are awarded to static and mobile formations of the Navy respectively, to acknowledge their distinguished and meritorious service to the nation.

The new design of President’s Standard and Colour comprises three main constituents — the national flag in the upper left canton adjacent to the staff, the State Emblem underscribed with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in golden colour on the upper right canton on the fly side, and a Navy blue-gold octagon below the golden state emblem. The erstwhile design of the President’s Standard and Colour for Navy was instituted on September 6, 2017.

The Navy Crest has been amended to replace the foul anchor with a Clear Anchor. The change would imply removal of the symbolic nautical rope in the Crest Designs, the Navy said.

The Navy was the first among the three Services to be awarded the President’s Colour on May 27, 1951 by the then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad.