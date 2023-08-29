HamberMenu
President Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of four nations

August 29, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, Elin Stener, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 29, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, Elin Stener, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on August 29 accepted credentials from envoys of Estonia, Ukraine, Burkina Faso and Norway at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, an official statement said.

Those who presented their credentials were Marje Luup, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia; Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine; Desire Boniface Some, Ambassador of Burkina Faso; and May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, said the statement issued by the president's office.

“I am extremely happy to finally be in India and look forward to experiencing this vast and diverse country. I believe Norway and India share a strong bond together, and I hope to further strengthen the partnership during my tenure. India is culturally diverse and I look forward to immersing myself into its various facets. Thank you for a warm welcome, India," Ms. Stener said after presenting her credentials to the President.

Norway and India share a strong and growing bilateral relationship in areas including the ocean, energy and environment, and the bilateral trade between both countries has doubled in recent years, according to a statement issued by the Norwegian embassy in New Delhi.

The Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund is likely one of India’s largest single foreign investors (around $17.6 billion), it said.

There are around 200 Norwegian companies operating in India, and over 20,000 Indians live in Norway, making people-to-people linkages deep and strong, the statement said.

