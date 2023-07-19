ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of five nations

July 19, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Ambassadors from the Republics of Chad, Burundi, Finland, Angola and Ethiopia presented their credentials

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from Ambassador of the Republic of Finland Kimmo Lahdevirta at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on July 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu on July 19 accepted credentials from envoys of five nations, including Chad and Finland, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials were Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad; Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi; and Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola; and Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, also presented their credentials to the President, it added.

