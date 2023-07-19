HamberMenu
President Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of five nations

Ambassadors from the Republics of Chad, Burundi, Finland, Angola and Ethiopia presented their credentials

July 19, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from Ambassador of the Republic of Finland Kimmo Lahdevirta at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on July 19, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from Ambassador of the Republic of Finland Kimmo Lahdevirta at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on July 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu on July 19 accepted credentials from envoys of five nations, including Chad and Finland, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials were Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad; Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi; and Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola; and Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, also presented their credentials to the President, it added.

