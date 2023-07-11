President Macron urged to prevent India from supplying weapons to Myanmar

July 11, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

The junta in Myanmar has killed 3,700 people since the coup of February 1, 2021 and France should prevent India from transferring weapons and dual use technology to the military rulers of Naypyitaw, a covert group of activists has said ahead of PM Modi’s visit to France

‘Justice for Myanmar’ urged President Emmanuel Macron to press Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his July 13-14 visit to Paris to adhere to international norms and prevent the military junta from accessing sophisticated defence technology.

Deny India arms

“We request that you raise concerns regarding the sale of arms, dual use goods and technology by India to the Myanmar junta with Prime Minister Modi during his upcoming visit to France. We also request that you require India to ban further exports of arms, dual use technology to the junta as a condition for the export of French arms and technology to India,” Justice for Myanmar said in a statement.

India, the group noted, is the third largest supplier of weapons to Myanmar after China and Russia and reminded New Delhi of its obligations under the Wassenaar arrangement under which India is expected to stop transfer of weapons to a government that is accused of human rights violations.

The activists noted that since the military takeover French entity Thalés and India’s state owned Bharat Electronics have delivered at least eight major consignments of surveillance and technology packages including a “remote-controlled weapon station” and an “underwater telephony system”. The activists named Sandeep Metalcraft, Larsen & Toubro, Yantra India Limited and Jainkoch Corporation as suppliers of defence items to the Myanmar military.

Wassenaar obligations

Justice for Myanmar reminded both Paris and New Delhi of their obligations under the Wassenaar arrangement under which India is expected to stop transfer of weapons to a govt that could use the items in violation of the Geneva Conventions.

“The fact that Indian companies have continued to supply weapons, dual use goods and technology after the attempted coup in Myanmar shows a serious disregard by the Indian government for its obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law, and its commitments under the wassenaara Arrangement,” stated Justice for Myanmar.

The Myanmar junta’s crackdown on campaigners for democracy in big cities of the country and in the Chin and Sagaing states has drawn the attention of the world community repeatedly over the past two years. Last April, the junta’s air force bombed Pazigyi village in Sagaing which caused at least 100 casualties including children.

