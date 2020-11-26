National

President leads reading of Preamble

President Ram Nath Kovind.   | Photo Credit: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday led the nation in a community reading of the Preamble to the Constitution on Constitution Day.

“The President read the Preamble from the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was live telecast by Doordarshan and joined by the people across the nation,” a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

Participants at the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat joined the reading, it added.

