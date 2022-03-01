President lauds Modi government’s efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine

External Affairs Minister had briefed President Kovind

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar has briefed President Ram Nath Kovind about the ongoing evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

“EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar last night apprised President Ram Nath Kovind of the progress of #OperationGanga for the evacuation of Indian nationals including students from Ukraine,“ tweeted the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Later the President called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded the government’s efforts,” it added.

‘Operation Ganga’ is the government’s mission to evacuate Indian students and citizens from Ukraine that is currently under Russian invasion.

The tweet came on a day when Prime Minister Modi called on the President for the opening a new garden – Arogya Vanam that showcases ayurvedic plants – in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex.