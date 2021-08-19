President Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital

New Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday underwent a cataract surgery at the Army hospital in New Delhi, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital, it said.

Mr. Kovind, aged 75, took over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017.

