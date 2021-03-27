President Kovind to undergo bypass procedure on March 30

The President’s health condition is stable and he is under the care of experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on Tuesday, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President’s health condition is stable and he is under the care of experts, it said.

Mr. Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort on Friday morning.

“The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Army Hospital said Mr. Kovind was shifted to the AIIMS “for further treatment”.

(With PTI inputs)