President Kovind to lead Constitution Day celebrations

Online reading of Preamble open to public

As part of the Constitution Day celebrations on November 26, the Government is organising an online reading of the Preamble to the Constitution open to the public. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi at a press conference said President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the celebrations from the Central Hall of Parliament.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla, Cabinet Ministers and MPs will participate in the event. Mr. Joshi invited the public to join President Kovind in reading the Preamble. The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has developed two portals — “online reading of the preamble to the Constitution” — which will be available in 23 languages — 22 official and English.

A second portal for “online quiz on Constitutional Democracy [mpa.nic.in/constitution-day] will also be launched.