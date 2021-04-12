President Ram Nath Kovind returns to Rashtrapati Bhavan after being discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi

12 April 2021 17:44 IST

Mr. Kovind, 75, on March 30, had undergone a cardiac bypass surger

President Ram Nath Kovind, who recently underwent a bypass surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), on Monday returned to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"I have returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after my surgery. My speedy recovery is thanks to wishes and prayers of all of you and exceptional care given by doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army’s RR hospital. I am thankful to everyone! I am glad to be back home,"President Kovind was quoted by the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Advertising

Advertising

On March 30, the President had undergone a bypass surgery at AIIMS after being referred the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital where he had gone after experiencing chest pains.