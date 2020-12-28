National

President Kovind posts video jogging at Diu beach

The President, who is on a four-day visit to the Union Territory, sent out a message to keep oneself fit by posting the video of him jogging along the beach wearing a white kurta pjamas and sneakers.   | Photo Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday shared a video in which he is seen jogging on the Ghoghla beach in Diu.

The President, who is on a four-day visit to the Union Territory, sent out a message to keep oneself fit by posting the video of him jogging along the beach wearing a white kurta pjamas and sneakers.

“Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning. As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives,” the President tweeted.

On Sunday, President Kovind visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort on the third day of his four-day visit.

