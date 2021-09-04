President Kovind lauds teachers for responding to new challenges

New Delhi

04 September 2021 22:54 IST

The pandemic has changed pedagogy, says Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted educators across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day and lauded them for their efforts to enable uninterrupted education of students during the COVID-induced lockdown.

He said the occasion honoured the dedicated services of all the teachers who played a leading role in the intellectual and moral development of children.

“In the Indian tradition, teachers are placed on the same pedestal as God,” Mr. Kovind said.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the pedagogy adopted by teachers also underwent a major change, the President said.

“During lockdown, our teachers accepted every challenge associated with the introduction of online medium of education. They took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of the students,” he said.

“On this occasion, let us all express our gratitude to the entire teaching community for its invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation,” Mr. Kovind said.

“Teachers’ Day is observed on the birthday of a great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day,” the President said.