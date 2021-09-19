President Kovind lauds govt.’s fiscal measures amid pandemic

President Ram Nath Kovind interacts with locals and tourists at the Ridge in Shimla. Photo: Special Arrangement

Economy badly disrupted due to COVID-19, says Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country’s economy hard and that the government had taken various fiscal measures to alleviate distress.

Mr. Kovind was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the National Academy of Audit and Accounts for the Indian Audit and Accounts Services (IA&AS) trainee officers here.

The past 18 months have been very trying for the country, the President said.

The government was taking fiscal measures for the welfare of the poor, he said. These are often financed through money that may be said to have been borrowed from our children and grandchildren, he added.

“We owe it to them that these scarce resources are put to best possible use and are most effectively used for the welfare of the poor,” he said, adding that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had a very important role in the effort.

Mr. Kovind said audit engagements provided a unique opportunity of gaining a deep understanding of the system and the CAG was in a good position to suggest improvements.