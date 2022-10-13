President interacts with tea workers in Tripura

On her first visit to the State, the President inaugurated the new building of the Tripura Judicial Academy

Syed Sajjad Ali  Agartala
October 13, 2022 00:01 IST

President Droupadi Murmu interacting with tea plantation workers during a visit to the Durgabari Tea Estate, in Agartala, on Oct. 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

President of India Droupadi Murmu interacted with a group of tea plantation workers as she commenced her first visit to Tripura on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik and other dignitaries received the President at the airport.

An all-woman armed police contingent accorded the guard of honour to the President.

One of her engagements was visiting the State-owned Durgabari tea estate, 14 km north of Agartala. She spoke with a group of women workers from the Munda community. Ms. Murmu interacted with them in their dialect.

“They represent the State’s social diversity and seem satisfied with welfare initiatives for them. I urged them to focus on the education of their children, particularly girls,” Ms. Murmu said on Twitter.

The President also inaugurated the new building of the Tripura Judicial Academy and the National Law University. The inaugurations occurred amid objections from the Opposition parties, especially the CPI(M) over “acquiring” the land of the Tripura Institute of Technology, which offers degree and diploma courses to hundreds of students.

Although top functionaries of the Opposition parties were invited, they boycotted the programmes of the President to protest against the “spate of atrocities and violence” on Opposition leaders and workers across the State.

Ms. Murmu remotely launched various projects, including the flagging off of a superfast passenger train between Agartala and Jiribam (Manipur). She later visited Albert Ekka War Memorial Park and offered a floral tribute.

Later, the Tripura government felicitated the President at the Town Hall here. 

