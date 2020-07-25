President epitomises nobility and humility and has enhanced the dignity of the office: Venkaiah Naidu

President Ram Nath Kovind completed three years of his Presidency on Saturday with the Rashtrapati Bhavan noting that he guided the country in the fight against the pandemic and has been “everyone’s President” with nearly 7,000 people, including soldiers and scientists calling on him in the past one year.

“The President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, completes three years in office today,” tweeted the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“He epitomises the qualities of nobility and humility and has enhanced the dignity of the office of the President. Shri Kovindji’s graciousness and warmth touches everybody. It has been a wonderful experience to work with him over the last three years for the development of the nation,” Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter.

In a series of info-graphics, the Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted various initiatives and work done during Mr. Kovind’s third year in office.

Expenditure rationalised

Apart from foregoing 30% of his salary for a year, President Kovind also donated one-month salary to PM-CARES fund, rationalised expenditure of the Rashtrapati Bhavan for optimal use of resources including introducing e-invites for important functions such At Home, the President’s office said.

In keeping with the requirements of physical distancing, for the first time in its history, the Rashtrapati Bhavan introduced a system of presenting credentials of diplomats through video conference.

President Kovind along with the Vice-President held two video-conferences with Governors and Lieutenant Governors of all States and Union Territories to bolster the efforts at the Central and the State levels to contain and manage the COVID-19, it said.

Apart from hosting the high-profile visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, President Kovind also hosted heads of Sri Lanka, Zambia, Brazil, Sweden, Mongolia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Myanmar between July last year and this year.