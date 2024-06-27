GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People of India have given clear mandate to Modi government for third time: President Murmu

Congratulating the new MPs in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Ms. Murmu said she hoped they would act as the medium for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of India

Updated - June 27, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 12:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on June 27, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on June 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The people of India have given a clear and stable mandate to the Modi government for a third time, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday as she addressed a joint sitting of Parliament.

The President also congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the high voter turnout recorded in the union territory in the recent Lok Sabha elections and lauded the Election Commission for holding the world's biggest democratic exercise.

Congratulating the new MPs in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, Ms. Murmu said she hoped they would act as the medium for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of India.

"A very good outcome has emerged from Jammu and Kashmir in this election. Voting records of decades have been broken," she said.

"In the last four decades, we only saw low voter turnout in Kashmir amid strikes and shutdowns. Enemies of India used to project it as the opinion of Jammu and Kashmir on the global stage. This time, the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave a befitting reply to such forces," she said.

Ms. Murmu said the whole world is talking about the 2024 elections.

"The world can see Indians have for the third time formed a government with a stable and full mandate," she said.

"This has happened after six decades. People have shown trust in my government for the third time. People of India are confident that only my government can fulfil their aspirations," she said.

"This is a stamp of approval for the mission of service and good governance that my government has run for the last 10 years," the President said.

