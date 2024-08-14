GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

President’s Independence Day eve speech LIVE: Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation

Over 10,000 personnel deployed in Delhi for Independence Day, heavy vehicle entry banned from midnight

Updated - August 14, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 06:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of 78th Independence Day.

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of 78th Independence Day. | Photo Credit: YouTube/@PresidentOfIndia

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day

Meanwhile, the government has announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day. 214 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 231 Medal for Gallantry (GM). 

A maximum of 52 bravery medals has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: When Telangana celebrated ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ before Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag for the 11th time in a row on Independence Day. His first Independence Day address of his third term will take him past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014, and place him behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.

It will be eagerly seen if the Prime Minister announces any new initiative or expand the ambit of some ongoing welfare programmes at a time when a combined opposition, at its strongest in the last 10 years, has pivoted to populist welfare promises to draw support.

Follow the latest updates here:
WATCH LIVE | President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation
  • August 14, 2024 19:21
    President Murmu highlights Indian economy’s impressive trajectory

    “My dear countrymen, India is among the fastest growing economies in the world with an average annual growth of 8% between 2021 and 2024. This has not only given more money in the hands of people, but there has been a huge decline in the number of people living below the poverty line as well,” says President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day. 

    The President attributed this remarkable progress to the relentless efforts of workers and farmers, the foresight of planners and wealth creators, and the visionary leadership guiding the nation.

    She emphasised the government’s ambitious goal of transforming India into a ‘Viksit Bharat’ -- a developed nation -- by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of India’s Independence.

  • August 14, 2024 19:20
    President Murmu lauds Modi government, EC for welfare schemes and 2024 LS polls

    President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the nation, lauded the Modi government for the “number of unprecedented initiatives for welfare of SC, ST and marginalised sections.”

    “Steady progress of political democracy testifies to progress made towards consolidation of social democracy,” she says. 

    Ms. Murmu also appreciated the Election Commission of India, all other poll officials, security personnel who braved the heat and helped in the successful completion of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

  • August 14, 2024 19:15
    President Murmu salutes the ‘patriotic souls’ who made sacrifices for India’s independence

    “On 15th of August, in all parts of the country and also abroad, Indians participate in the flag-hoisting ceremonies, sing patriotic songs, and distribute sweets,” President Murmu says in her address to the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day. 

    “Patriotic and brave souls took immense risks and made supreme sacrifices. We salute their memory. Thanks to their unceasing labour, the soul of India awoke from centuries of torpor,” she adds. 

  • August 14, 2024 19:13
    Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation

    With a successful G20, India has established its position by including the African Union as a member. India wants to use it influential position for world peace, Droupadi Murmu says in her address to the nation.

  • August 14, 2024 19:10
    President Murmu addresses the nation

    Affirmative action must be strengthened as instrument of inclusion, says President Droupadi Murmu as she addresses the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

    Ms. Murmu also said that she firmly believes tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected. 

  • August 14, 2024 19:05
    President Droupadi Murmu begins her address to the nation on the eve of 78th Independence Day
  • August 14, 2024 18:59
    Over 10000 personnel deployed in Delhi, heavy vehicle entry banned from midnight

    With less than 24 hours left for the Independence Day celebration, Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements in the city by deploying over 10,000 cops and 3,000 traffic police personnel, officials said.

    All borders of the national capital will be sealed for the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles by Thursday midnight apart from heavy police deployment, they said.

    Additionally, 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras have been installed in Central and New Delhi, they added.

    Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, metro stations and markets, the officials said.

    -PTI

  • August 14, 2024 18:58
    10 CISF personnel involved in 2022 Jammu terrorist encounter get gallantry medal

    Ten CISF personnel, including one posthumous, have been awarded the police medal for gallantry on the eve of the Independence Day for an encounter with terrorists in Jammu in 2022, two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

    Two heavily armed terrorists had attacked a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel manned picket just before 4 am on April 22, 2022, near Chaddha camp in the Sunjawan area of Jammu.

    The ‘fidayeen’ attackers sprayed a volley of bullets from their assault weapons and lobbed grenades at the picket when a shift change was taking place and CISF personnel onboard a bus had just reached the spot to relieve their colleagues standing guard overnight.

    As the bus reached the ‘Sunjawan naka’, the CISF said, terrorists again started firing at the bus and also used UBGL (under barrel grenade launcher).

    Immediately, Patra and Rajesh Kumar got off the bus and positioned themselves for retaliation while the other personnel, under the supervision of Patel, took position in the bus and opened fire on the terrorists, the force said.

    Fifty-eight-year-old Patel, hailing from the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, made the “supreme sacrifice” in the service of the nation, the CISF said.

    -PTI

  • August 14, 2024 18:56
    President Droupadi Murmu meets Indian contingent for Paris Olympics
  • August 14, 2024 18:54
    Tiranga bike rally in Manipur on the eve of Independence Day
  • August 14, 2024 18:53
    59 medals for Maharashtra police; PSI martyred in Naxal face-off to get gallantry medal

    Police sub-inspector Dhanaji Honmane, who was martyred in an encounter with Naxalites in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra in 2020, was among the 17 police personnel from the State who have been selected for the Medal for Gallantry on the eve of the Independence Day.

    A total of 59 medals have been announced for the Maharashtra police force - 17 of them for gallantry, 3 for distinguished service and 39 for meritorious service.

    Read the full story here
  • August 14, 2024 18:52
    1,037 police medals for Central and State forces announced

    The government on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various Central and State forces on the eve of Independence Day.

    According to a Union Home Ministry statement, 214 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 231 Medal for Gallantry (GM). The GM includes four decorations for fire fighters and one for a civil defence personnel.

    A maximum of 52 bravery medals has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh.

    Read the full story here
  • August 14, 2024 18:51
    President Murmu set to address nation on Independence Day eve

    President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

    The address will be broadcast from 7 p.m. on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

    Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

    Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9.30 p.m. on its respective regional networks, the statement added.

  • August 14, 2024 18:49
    PM Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address in a row

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag for the 11th time in a row on Thursday (15th August, 2024) on Independence Day – the centrepiece annual event where he lays out his government’s agenda, presents its report card, makes important policy, and programme announcements and speaks about burning issues.

    PM Modi’s first Independence Day address of his third term will take him past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014, and place him behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.

    Read the full story here

Related Topics

Independence Day / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.