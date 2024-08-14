President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the government has announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day. 214 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 231 Medal for Gallantry (GM).

A maximum of 52 bravery medals has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag for the 11th time in a row on Independence Day. His first Independence Day address of his third term will take him past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014, and place him behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.

It will be eagerly seen if the Prime Minister announces any new initiative or expand the ambit of some ongoing welfare programmes at a time when a combined opposition, at its strongest in the last 10 years, has pivoted to populist welfare promises to draw support.