President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery

President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here on Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique.
The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, it said.
Ms. Murmu (64) had undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16.
"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery of her right eye today morning (November 20, 2022) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Ms. Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.
