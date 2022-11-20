  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery

Droupadi Murmu (64) had undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16

November 20, 2022 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu. File.

President Droupadi Murmu. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here on Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique.

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, it said.

Ms. Murmu (64) had undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery of her right eye today morning (November 20, 2022) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Ms. Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.