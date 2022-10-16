President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

President Droupadi Murmu underwent a cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) here on Sunday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, he said in a statement.

Ms. Murmu, 64, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

