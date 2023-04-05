ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu to fly sortie in Su-30 on Saturday

April 05, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - New Delhi

President Murmu will be visiting Assam from April 6 to 8.

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will fly a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on Saturday from the Tezpur Air Force Station, an official spokesperson said.

In 2009, former president Pratibha Patil had flown in the frontline fighter aircraft.

President Murmu will be visiting Assam from April 6 to 8, the spokesperson said.

"On April 8, 2023, the president will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station," the official said.

She will inaugurate the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park on April 7 and later at Guwahati, she will flag off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023.

On the same day, she will also grace the function being organised to mark the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati, the spokesperson said.

