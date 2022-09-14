President Droupadi Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.

PTI New Delhi
September 14, 2022 15:38 IST

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will visit London from September 17 to 19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on September 14. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.

Obituary | Queen Elizabeth II, queen of the world

President Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at her demise.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.

Editorial | End of an era: On Queen Elizabeth II

“In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-U.K. ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth,” the MEA said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral Castle summer residence in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

