 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

President Droupadi Murmu to address special session of Parliament to mark 75 years of Constitution 

Opposition leaders should get an opportunity to speak on the historic occasion, say parties in joint letter to Lok Sabha Speaker

Updated - November 25, 2024 09:04 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu. File

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will address a special session of Parliament at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building on Tuesday (November 25, 2024) to mark 75 years of the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the celebrations.

The INDIA parties met on Monday (November 25, 2024) morning to discuss their stand on the joint session. After deliberations, they sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, signed by 15 leaders. In the letter, they noted that Mr. Dhankhar and Mr. Modi too were scheduled to address the function. “We believe that, in the best traditions and interests of Parliamentary democracy, the Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in both Houses should also be given an opportunity to speak on this historic occasion,” the letter said. As per sources in the Opposition, it was only after their letter, that the schedule for the day was amended to remove Mr. Modi from the list of speakers.

Parliament Winter Session Day 1 Updates

PM not among speakers: Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the Opposition’s claim. “The problem with some of the Opposition parties is that without knowing the actual arrangement, they started giving reactions. The Prime Minister is not even speaking on Tuesday (November 25, 2024) at the function. The Speaker, the Vice-President and the President will speak,” he said at a press conference to brief on Tuesday’s (November 25, 2024) plans.

He said the government had made arrangements for the Leaders of Opposition of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to sit on the dais. “Without knowing anything, this kind of reaction on a very solemn occasion is condemnable,” Mr. Rijiju said. The Union Minister also said that the Constitution Day celebration was above politics and was a celebration of the country.

Convention to adjourn House after obituary reference to sitting member: Parliament

Preamble reading

At the same press conference, Union Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla said a special website had been created to mark the year-long celebrations. The website urges people to read the Preamble of the Constitution, record a video and upload it on the website to get a certificate.

The Culture Secretary said mass readings of the Preamble would be held in schools across the country. The government would also release a commemorative coin and stamp to mark the occasion.

Published - November 25, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Related Topics

parliament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.