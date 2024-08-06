President Droupadi Murmu receives Fiji's highest civilian award

President Droupadi Murmu was conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the country's highest civilian award on August 6, as she hailed the ties between the two countries and said India stands ready to partner with Fiji to build a stronger, resilient, and more prosperous nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also conferred this highest civilian award in 2023 in recognition of his global leadership.

"President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu. This is the highest civilian award of Fiji," the President's Office said in a post on X.

Also Read :Cabinet gives nod to pact between India, Fiji for co-operation in agriculture sector

Ms. Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Fiji, described the honour as "a reflection of the deep ties of friendship" between India and Fiji. This is the first visit by an Indian head of state to the archipelago nation.

President Murmu also addressed the Fijian Parliament.

Also Read :India extends $75 million credit line to Fiji

"As India emerges strongly on the global stage, we stand ready to partner with Fiji, according to your priorities, to build a stronger, resilient, and more prosperous nation. Let us come together to unlock the full potential in our partnership for the mutual benefit of people of both our beloved countries," she said while addressing the Parliament.

She said that despite the vast difference in size, India and Fiji have much in common, including vibrant democracies. She recalled that almost 10 years ago, speaking in this same Hall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had underlined some basic values that unite India and Fiji.

"These include, our democracy, the diversity of our societies, our creed that all human beings are equal, and our commitment to the liberty, dignity and rights of every individual. These shared values are eternal, and shall continue to guide us ahead," she said.

"In my short time here, I can see that the rest of the world has so much to learn from Fiji. The gentle Fijian way of life, the deep-rooted respect for traditions and customs, an open and multicultural environment, makes Fiji so special in an increasingly conflict-ridden world. No wonder, Fiji is the place where the rest of the world comes to find its happiness," she said.

She said she was confident that the newly announced projects, including the Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital to be established in Suva, would help to meet the priority needs of the people of Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

Earlier, President Murmu was warmly received by President Katonivere at State House where the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the bilateral ties.

"At State House, President Droupadi Murmu also witnessed the progress of the 'Solarisation of Heads of State Residences' project, an Indian initiative, which was inaugurated in February last year," her office said in a post on X.

From Fiji, Ms. Murmu will travel to New Zealand and Timor-Leste. Her six-day three-nation visit aims to take India's Act East Policy forward, according to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.