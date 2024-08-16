ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

Published - August 16, 2024 10:44 am IST - New Delhi

Leaders pay homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a respected politician and skilled orator

Photo collage of PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paying tribute to former Prime Minister Ata Bihari Vajpayee | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Friday (August 16, 2024).

They were joined by other dignitaries, including Union Ministers, and leaders from different parties in paying homage to Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ here.

A widely respected politician acknowledged as among the finest orators, Vajpayee played a crucial role in drawing allies for his party in the coalition era of the ‘90s and became the first prime minister from the BJP.

His stewardship of the country between 1998-2004 is known for reforms and boost to infrastructure sectors. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 93 years.

