GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

Leaders pay homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a respected politician and skilled orator

Published - August 16, 2024 10:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo collage of PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paying tribute to former Prime Minister Ata Bihari Vajpayee

Photo collage of PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paying tribute to former Prime Minister Ata Bihari Vajpayee | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Friday (August 16, 2024).

They were joined by other dignitaries, including Union Ministers, and leaders from different parties in paying homage to Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ here.

A widely respected politician acknowledged as among the finest orators, Vajpayee played a crucial role in drawing allies for his party in the coalition era of the ‘90s and became the first prime minister from the BJP.

His stewardship of the country between 1998-2004 is known for reforms and boost to infrastructure sectors. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 93 years.

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.