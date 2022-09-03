Need to make educational institutes future ready; IITs pride of nation, says President Droupadi Murmu

PTI September 03, 2022 16:45 IST

The President was addressing the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu addresses at the closing ceremony of the IIT Delhi Diamong Jubilee celebrations, in New Delhi on September 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu on September 3, 2022 stressed on the need to make educational institutions future ready and said India has a great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped. The President was addressing the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. LIVE: President Murmu's address at the closing ceremony of the IIT Delhi Diamond Jubilee celebrations https://t.co/WWd76zGD1i — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 3, 2022 "India has great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped. We need to make our institutes future ready with new teaching and learning metrics, pedagogy and content," she said. Calling IITs the country's pride, Murmu said, "Their story is the story of independent India."



