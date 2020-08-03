President Kovind celebrates Raksha Bandhan with nurses

President Ram Nath Kovind celebrated Raksha Bandhan with nursing professionals who shared their experiences of dealing with the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic, a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Monday.

President Kovind, who was given rakhis by members of the nursing community, described them as “front line COVID warriors who are risking their own lives in the line of duty to save others”.

“Traditionally, Raksha Bandhan symbolizes the love between brothers and sisters and whenever sisters face any difficulty, brothers are supposed to protect her. Today in times of corona, sisters like you are not seeking protection but the brothers are lending a helping to all of you. I congratulate all of you for the change that has come about in your roles and the way you are performing it,” President Kovind told the nursing professionals.

A short video clip of President Kovind’s interaction has been listed on the official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President thanked the nursing fraternity for their dedication during the pandemic and referred to two members of the Military Nursing Service, who tested positive while dealing with patients but resumed duty soon after recovering.

While narrating their experiences, each nurse had her own story to tell but all were unanimous that “patients suffer severe mental stress due to wrong impressions about the disease and this needs to be addressed medically and through counselling”.

Among those who called on the President included members of the representatives of the Trained Nurses' Association of India, the Military Nursing Service and the President's Estate Clinic, the RB statement said.