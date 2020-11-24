President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Chennai on inaugural flight of Air India One-B777

CHENNAI:

24 November 2020 10:47 IST

According to a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President commended the pilots, crew members and the entire team of the Air India and the Indian Air Force

Amid heavy rain in the city, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at the Chennai airport on Tuesday morning in Air India One-B777. This is the maiden flight for Air India One-B777 and it landed in Chennai from Delhi around 9.15 a.m. With state-of-the art interiors and very less noise levels, the aircraft, which is fuel efficient, has a longer range over the B747-400 which are usually used during VVIP operations, according to a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“On the occasion of inaugural flight of Air India One – B777, President Kovind commended the pilots, crew members and the entire team of the Air India and the Indian Air Force for operating the state-of-the-art aircraft and facilitating VVIP movements within India and on state visits abroad,” the release said. He left for Tirupati around 10.15 a.m. to visit the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Advertising

Advertising