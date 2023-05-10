White House announces PM Modi’s state visit to Washington DC in June

May 10, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The White House has announced the state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington DC next month. The visit has been in the works for months, with Indian officials working out the logistics for Mr Modi’s first state visit during the Biden administration.

“President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023,” the announcement said, adding that the visit will “affirm the deep and close partnership” between the two countries and their people to people ties.

The government confirmed the visit, saying it would underscore the “growing importance” of the bilateral relationship.

“The leaders will have the opportunity to review strong bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, including technology, trade, industry, education, research, clean energy, defense, security, healthcare, and deepening people-to-people connections,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space,” the White House said.

The Indian readout went into more detail, adding that the two leaders would reflect on ”their shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific and discuss opportunities to expand and consolidate the Quad engagement”. The MEA also said the visit would allow Mr. Modi and Mr. Biden to explore ways in which India and the U.S. could strengthen their cooperation at the G-20 (of which India currently holds the rotating presidency) and other multilateral and plurilateral forums.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Biden are expected to discuss an expansion in educational exchanges, climate change, workforce development and health security, according to the White House.

“This historic visit offers a valuable opportunity for India and the US to further deepen a comprehensive and forward-looking global strategic partnership,” the MEA said.

The Hindu had reported that Mr. Modi and Mr. Biden are also expected to interact multiple times later in May — at the G7 meetings in Hiroshima, to which India is an invitee, in Papua New Guinea where the two leaders are on overlapping visits, and at the Quad Summit in Sydney.

(With inputs from Kallol Bhattacherjee)