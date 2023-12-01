ADVERTISEMENT

President bestows highest military honour on AFMC, Pune

December 01, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

Established in 1948, the institution conducts training of medical undergraduates and post-graduates along with paramedical staff

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu presents the President’s Colour to Armed Forces Medical College in Pune on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred the President’s Colour, the highest military honour, to the Pune-based Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) during its platinum jubilee year.

Priests from Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Sikh faiths performed the consecration ceremony following which Ms. Murmu, the supreme commander of the armed forces, presented the President’s Colour to the AFMC.

President’s Colour, also known as ‘Rashtrapati ka Nishaan’, is the highest honour bestowed upon any military unit.

AFMC was established on May 1, 1948. The institution conducts training of medical undergraduates and post-graduates, nursing undergraduates and post-graduates, dental postgraduates and paramedical staff. AFMC has the distinction of being the first medical college set up by the armed forces of any country in Asia, the institution’s website stated.

