President bestows highest military honour on AFMC, Pune

December 01, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred the President’s Colour, the highest military honour, to the Pune-based Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) during its platinum jubilee year.

Priests from Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Sikh faiths performed the consecration ceremony following which Ms. Murmu, the supreme commander of the armed forces, presented the President’s Colour to the AFMC.

President’s Colour, also known as ‘Rashtrapati ka Nishaan’, is the highest honour bestowed upon any military unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFMC was established on May 1, 1948. The institution conducts training of medical undergraduates and post-graduates, nursing undergraduates and post-graduates, dental postgraduates and paramedical staff. AFMC has the distinction of being the first medical college set up by the armed forces of any country in Asia, the institution’s website stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.