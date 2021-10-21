President attends Bihar House’s centenary event

President Ram Nath Kovind plants a Mahabodhi sapling in the premises of Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

PATNA

21 October 2021 23:47 IST

Soil of Bihar is ratnagarbha: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday that he was delighted to have got an opportunity to carry forward the legacy of the first President, Rajendra Prasad, who was also from Bihar.

“The soil of Bihar is ratnagarbha [a treasure trove]. I have always been moved by the affection showered by its people. And this is why a visit here always brings me joy,” said the President in his address as the chief guest at an event to mark the centenary of the State’s Assembly building.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Phagu Chouhan, and Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were among a host of leaders and dignitaries present. The Chief Minister welcomed Mr. Kovind, calling him a “Bihari President”.

Advertising

Advertising

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav skipped the event.