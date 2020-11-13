President asks people to become lamp of hope, prosperity for poor on Deepavali

In a message to fellow citizens on the eve of Deepavali, Mr. Kovind asked people to honour mother nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment-friendly and clean Deepavali.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday asked people to take a resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy this Deepavali by sharing happiness.

In a message to fellow citizens on the eve of Deepavali, Mr. Kovind asked people to honour mother nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment-friendly and clean Deepavali.

“This festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects, strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of our country,” the President said.

The festival inspires people to work for the service of humanity, he said. “Let us, on this occasion, resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society by sharing our happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light. Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so let us honour mother-nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali,” Mr. Kovind said.

In his message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad. May this grand festival of happiness and light bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country,” he said.