President approves gallantry awards to 80 military personnel, including 12 posthumous

January 25, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

President Droupadi Murmu has approved gallantry awards to 80 military personnel, including 12 posthumous, on the eve of 75th Republic Day. These include six Kirti Chakras, including three posthumous; 16 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous; 53 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The six Kirti Chakras were awarded to Major Digvijay Singh from 21 Para (Special Forces), Major Deependra Vikram Basnet from 4 Sikh Regiment and Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav from 21 Mahar Regiment and posthumously to Captain Anshuman Singh from Army Medical Corps (AMC), Havildar Abdul Majid from 9 Para SF and Sepoy Pawan Kumar originally from Grenadiers and with the 55 Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

“The President also approved 311 defence decorations to armed forces and other personnel,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. These include 31 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSM); four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSM); 61 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals; 10 Yudh Seva Medals; 46 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 10 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) and 135 Vishisht Seva Medals.

The President also approved 84 Mentioned-in-Despatches to the armed forces personnel, including 10 posthumous. These include 68 from the Army — 34 for Operation Rakshak; 16 for Operation Snow Leopard; seven for Operation Meghdoot; three for Operation Sahayta; two for Operation Sidhra; three for Operation CAS evacuation; and three for miscellaneous operations. It also includes 16 from the Indian Air Force — 15 for Operation Kaveri, and one for miscellaneous operations, the statement said.

The citation

Captain Anshuman Singh was commissioned into AMC on March 19, 2020. The Officer joined 26 Punjab Regiment as Medical Officer for Chandan Complex (on Siachen glacier) under Operation MEGHDOOT, the citation said.

During the night of July 19, 2023, Chandan dropping zone witnessed a major fire incident and the officer heard the call of fire and rushed out of his Fibre Glass Hut (FGH) and rescued 4 to 5 individuals from the adjacent FGH which was covered in smoke and was on the verge of catching fire, according to the citation. “He directed individuals to a safe location. Then he saw that the Medical Investigation room was engulfed in fire. He went inside his FGH to retrieve the medical aid box, however, he could not make his way out as the flames had spread and engulfed his shelter because of high velocity winds,” it stated, and he could not be rescued despite repeated efforts. His mortal remains were retrieved from the shelter after the fire was doused.

“Captain Anshuman Singh exhibited exceptional bravery and resolve of the highest order with utter disregard to his own safety. For his act of valour and sacrifice reflects the finest traditions of the Indian Army, Capt. Anshuman Singh is recommended for the award of ‘Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous)’,” the citation stated.

For the Coast Guard, the President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) was bestowed on Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) on Comdt Sunil Dutt and Comdt (JG) Saurabh. Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service) was approved for three personnel — DIG Anil Kumar Parayil, DIG Jamal Taha and Dipak Roy.

These medals were awarded to Coast Guard personnel, for their act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty, distinguished/ meritorious service, recognising their unwavering commitment and exceptional service in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests, the statement said.

