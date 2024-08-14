GIFT a SubscriptionGift
President approves four Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras on I-Day eve

Updated - August 14, 2024 10:13 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 09:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: PTI

Four Kirti Chakras, three posthumous, and 18 Shaurya Chakras, four posthumous, are among the 103 Gallantry awards approved by President Droupadi Murmu to armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2024.

Kirti Chakra was granted to Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu from Maratha Light Infantry and with 56 RR, and posthumously to Colonel Manpreet Singh from Sikh Light Infantry and with 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in Jammu and Kashmir, Rifleman Ravi Kumar with Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and with 63 RR and  Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, Deputy Superintendent, Jammu and Kashmir Police and was with 19 RR.

Two Shaurya Chakras went to Navy personnel and two to Air Force personnel. Five of the 18 Shaurya Chakras were for CAPF personnel under the Home Ministry, two of which are posthumous.

The other awards include 64 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including two posthumous; 11 Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry); and six Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), a Defence Ministry statement said. “The President has also approved 39 Mention-in-Despatches, including to Army dog Kent (posthumous) for their significant contributions in different military operations. The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Sahayata, Operation Hifazat, Operation Orchid and Operation Katchal.”

In addition, the President approved one President’s Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service); one Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) and two Tatrakshak Medals (Meritorious Service) to the Indian Coast Guard personnel for exceptional bravery, devotion to duty and meritorious service demonstrated by the recipients.

‘Unparalleled leadership’

On September 13, 2023, Col. Singh was heading a specific search and destroy operation in densely forested hills of a village in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. “As the terrorist hideout was identified, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to escape. Col. Singh, unmindful of his own safety, returned fire towards the escaping terrorists, resulting in killing of one terrorist,” the award citation reads. “Displaying extraordinary leadership, the officer quickly reorganised the party to plug the escape routes. He continued to direct fire on the terrorists. However, in the ensuing gunfight Col. Singh sustained severe gunshot wound on the forehead.”

“Col. Singh displayed raw courage and unparalleled leadership by leading from the front. His undaunting valour and quick decision making led to the elimination of one terrorist and preventing escape of other terrorists,” the citation states, recommending him for the award of Kirti Chakra.

Major Naidu was the leader of an ambush party deployed along the Line of Control in Kupwara district on October 26, 2023 for intelligence-based counter infiltration operation when his scout spotted five terrorists. He immediately set up an ambush to trap the terrorists and during the ensuing exchange of fire, the officer rolled over under volley of fire, pinned down the terrorist with fire, facilitating elimination of three terrorists, according to his citation.

For planning and executing clinical operation, displaying nerves of steel and utter disregard to own safety while saving lives of own troops, resolute leadership and eliminating two terrorists, Maj. Naidu has been recommended for Kirti Chakra, his citation reads.

Rifleman Ravi Kumar was awarded for his actions in an operation on September 12, 2023. He volunteered to be the leading Scout of Commanding Officer’s Quick Reaction Team in hot pursuit of terrorists in Rajouri district. Their team was fired upon as they were trailing terrorists and he pushed aside his buddy towards safety, dived, took cover and retaliated fire. “Despite sustaining a hit in the initial fire exchange, he continued to engage the two terrorists and grievously injured one... He was bleeding profusely, nevertheless, he refused to be evacuated and continued to pin down the terrorists to prevent their escape till he eventually lost consciousness. While being evacuated, he breathed his last,” the citation read.

The same operation also claimed the life of Kent, a six-year-old female Labrador of the Army’s dog unit which got a Mention-in-Despatches.

