President approves appointment of vice chancellors to 12 varsities

23 July 2021 15:25 IST

Union Minister of Education informed the Rajya Sabha that of 22 posts of VCs that are vacant, 12 have been finalised

The President of India, who is the Visitor to central universities, has approved the appointment of vice chancellors in 12 varsities, according to Ministry of Education (MoE) officials.

"The VC appointments have been approved by the President for 12 central universities," an MoE official said.

The universities include Central University of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad.

Central University of South Bihar (Gaya), Manipur University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur are also among the universities for which new VCs have been appointed.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan had on July 22 informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 22 posts of vice chancellors in central universities are vacant, out of which appointments to 12 posts have already been finalised by the Visitor.