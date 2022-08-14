President approves 107 gallantry awards on I-Day

(From left to right)Havildar Ghanshyam awarded Shaurya Chakra, Jasbir Singh awarded Shaurya Chakra. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 107 gallantry awards to the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were approved by President Droupadi Murmu on Independence Day, which include three Kirti Chakras and 13 Shaurya Chakras, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

Two Bar to Sena medals, 81 Sena Medals, one Nao Sena Medal and seven Vayu Sena medals were also announced on Sunday.

The President approved 40 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army, one to the Air Force and another to the Army Dog, Axel (posthumously), for their significant contributions in different military operations, including Operation Snow Leopard and Operation Trikut. The 2020 Galwan clashes in Ladakh in which 20 soldiers were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army was code-named Operation Snow Leopard.

Indomitable courage

Naik Devendra Pratap Singh from the Army was awarded Kirti Chakra for displaying indomitable courage and devotion beyond call of duty resulting in elimination of two hardcore terrorists at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Eight Army personnel, two of them posthumously, and one from the Navy were awarded Shaurya Chakra. Of the eight Army personnel, two are from the Para Special Forces while others were with the Rashtriya Rifles in the Kashmir Valley. All awards were for counter-terror and counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Constable Sudip Sarkar and sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite from the Border Security Force were awarded Kirti Chakra posthumously. Kirti Chakra is awarded for acts of bravery away from the field of battle.

Infiltration bid

Sarkar was patrolling the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara on November 7-8, 2020, when he spotted terrorists trying to infiltrate. He engaged the terrorists in a hand-to-hand combat, killing one of them, but succumbed to injuries. Guite engaged with a terrorist group on December 1, 2020 near the LoC and despite receiving a bullet, killed one of the terrorists. He succumbed to his injuries.

Amit Kumar, Assistant Commandant, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF); Somay Vinayak Munde, Additional Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra; Ravindra Kashinath Naitam, Police Naik, Maharashtra; and Tikaram Sampatrao Katenge from the Maharashtra Police were awarded Shaurya Chakras.

The President also approved one President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and three Tatrakshak Medals (TM) to Coast Guard personnel for their acts of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty and distinguished/meritorious service.