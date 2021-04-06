President appoints N.V. Ramana as CJI with effect from April 24

CJI Sharad A. Bobde had recommended Justice Ramana, the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court, for appointment as the 48th Chief Justice of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice N.V. Ramana as Chief Justice of India with effect from April 24.

Incumbent CJI Sharad A. Bobde had recommended Justice Ramana, the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court, for appointment as the 48th Chief Justice of India in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Law and Justice on March 24.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution. The President is pleased to appoint Sri. Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from April 24, 2021,” the Ministry of Law and Justice notification said.

With this, both the Supreme Court and the government have followed the seniority norm followed in the appointment of CJIs.

On the day Chief Justice Bobde recommended Justice Ramana as top judge, the Supreme Court had issued a short statement informing the dismissal of a complaint filed by Andhra Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy involving Justice Ramana.

Mr. Reddy had complained that Justice Ramana was influencing the Andhra High Court judiciary to destabilise his government. The complaint had been sent shortly after a Bench led by Justice Ramana started hearing and fast-tracking hundreds of criminal cases against Ministers, legislators and politicians pending in trial courts across the country. Mr. Reddy is himself named in several criminal cases.

Justice Ramana will be CJI till August 26, 2022. He was elevated as judge in the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014 while he was the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Justice Ramana was born in an agricultural family on August 27, 1957 in Ponnavaram village in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.