President and PM greet Army personnel on Army Day

Marching contingent of the Indian Army during the full dress rehearsal for the Army Day Parade, at Army Parade Ground in New Delhi, January 13, 2022   | Photo Credit: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 15 said the Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security and the country is grateful for their service.

Greeting Army personnel and veterans on Army Day, he said the soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending the border and maintaining peace.

"Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!" Mr. Kovind tweeted.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Army, saying it is known for bravery and professionalism, and words cannot do justice to its invaluable contribution towards national safety.

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," the prime minister said. He added, "Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety."

 

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K.M. Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.


