President accepts resignation of Union Ministers who were elected as MLAs, reallocates their portfolios

December 08, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

On December 6, they resigned from the Lok Sabha.

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu, on the advice of the Prime Minister, accepted the resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers on Thursday.

In a press communique, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Mr. Tomar’s portfolio of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has been assigned to Arjun Munda in addition to his existing portfolio of Tribal Affairs.

Mr. Patel’s portfolio of Ministry of State for Food Processing Industries has been allocated to Shobha Karandlaje. She is also the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Mr. Patel was also the Minister of State for Jal Shakti and that portfolio has been given to Rajeev Chandrasekhar in addition to his existing portfolios.

Ms. Saruta’s portfolio of Minister of State for Tribal Affairs has been allotted to Bharti Pravin Pawar, in addition to her existing portfolio.

While Mr. Tomar and Mr. Patel were elected as MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Ms. Saruta was elected as an MLA in Chhattisgarh. On Wednesday, they resigned from the Lok Sabha.

