HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President accepts resignation of Union Ministers who were elected as MLAs, reallocates their portfolios

On December 6, they resigned from the Lok Sabha.

December 08, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu, on the advice of the Prime Minister, accepted the resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers on Thursday.

In a press communique, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Mr. Tomar’s portfolio of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has been assigned to Arjun Munda in addition to his existing portfolio of Tribal Affairs.

Mr. Patel’s portfolio of Ministry of State for Food Processing Industries has been allocated to Shobha Karandlaje. She is also the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Mr. Patel was also the Minister of State for Jal Shakti and that portfolio has been given to Rajeev Chandrasekhar in addition to his existing portfolios.

Ms. Saruta’s portfolio of Minister of State for Tribal Affairs has been allotted to Bharti Pravin Pawar, in addition to her existing portfolio.

While Mr. Tomar and Mr. Patel were elected as MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Ms. Saruta was elected as an MLA in Chhattisgarh. On Wednesday, they resigned from the Lok Sabha.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.