President accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation

Harsimrat Kaur Badal. File

New Delhi

18 September 2020 08:31 IST

Narendra Singh Tomar has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who had resigned in protest against two farm sector bills.

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader resigned on Thursday.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Explained: Why are the Agriculture Bills being opposed

Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios, it said.

Mr. Tomar holds multiple portfolios including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Ministry and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

“I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister,” Ms. Badal tweeted, hours before the bills were passed by Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

It has already passed Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.