Present state of MNREGA is a living monument of Modi’s betrayal of rural India: Kharge

Marking the enactment day of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, Congress president Mallikarjkun Kharge criticised the Centre for its handling of the flagship programme alleging that the present state of the scheme is “a living monument of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s betrayal” of rural India.

MNREGA was enacted by the Congress-led UPA government on August 23, 2005. The programme, he said, is facing multiple problems such as low wages, abysmal work days and deletion of job cards. “In the guise of using technology and AADHAAR, the Modi Govt has deleted over 7 crore workers’ job cards, cutting these households off from MGNREGA work,” he said in a post on X. He listed out other steps taken by the government that have impacted the scheme including low budgetary allocation.

“This year’s Budget allocation for MNREGA is just 1.78% of the total budgetary allocation, which marks a 10-year low in the scheme’s funding. The lower allocation by the Modi government contributes to artificially suppressing the demand for work under the scheme,” Mr. Kharge argued.

The Economic Survey, Mr. Kharge said, has already laid the groundwork to justify the low allocation by claiming that the MNREGA demand does not necessarily correlate with rural distress. The scheme has been suffering on account of low wages that have not kept up with the market rates. “For instance, since 2014, the daily wage rate for Uttar Pradesh has increased just 4% per year, when inflation has been much higher than that. Today, a labourer earns on an average a mere ₹213 per day. The Congress is committed to provide ₹400 per day as National Minimum Wage,” he said.

Even though rural inflation is higher than urban inflation for 13 straight months, the Narendra Modi government’s “rank apathy” towards rural poor continues, the Congress chief said. “The present state of MNREGA is a living monument of PM Modi’s betrayal of rural India!” Mr. Kharge said.