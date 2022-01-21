Presence at R-Day event must, J&K tells officials

Notice to all departments, PSUs in Union Territory

The J&K government on Thursday directed all government officers and officials of public sector undertakings stationed at Jammu to attend the January 26 Republic Day function “as a part of their official duty”.

A government circular asked all the heads of the departments and Chief Executives of Public Sector Undertakings “to ensure their own participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the function.”

The main function of the Republic Day is being held at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, where the Lieutenant Governor will preside and take the salute.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole on Thursday visited the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, to review the preparations for Republic Day.

The officers were directed to keep an emergency plan for snow clearance ready in view of snowfall ahead of January 26.

“Health officers were asked to establish COVID testing desk at the venue to conduct regular tests of participants during parade practice and monitor their body temperature,” a government spokesman said.